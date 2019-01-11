Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career at WCCO-TV. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:04 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Gibson and left fielder Eddie Rosario are among eight Minnesota Twins players who avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to one-year contracts.

Gibson and Rosario received hefty raises Friday: Gibson will earn $8,125,000, an increase from his 2018 salary of $4.2 million, while Rosario receives $4.19 million for an increase from $602,500 last year.

Also agreeing on contracts were right-hander Jake Odorizzi for $9.5 million up, from $6.3 million; center fielder Byron Buxton for $1.75 million; third baseman Miguel Sano for $2,650,000, up from $602,500; right fielder Max Kepler for $3,125,000, up from $587,500; left-hander Taylor Rogers for $1,525,000; and right-hander Trevor May for $900,000.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.