MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Gibson and left fielder Eddie Rosario are among eight Minnesota Twins players who avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to one-year contracts.

Gibson and Rosario received hefty raises Friday: Gibson will earn $8,125,000, an increase from his 2018 salary of $4.2 million, while Rosario receives $4.19 million for an increase from $602,500 last year.

Also agreeing on contracts were right-hander Jake Odorizzi for $9.5 million up, from $6.3 million; center fielder Byron Buxton for $1.75 million; third baseman Miguel Sano for $2,650,000, up from $602,500; right fielder Max Kepler for $3,125,000, up from $587,500; left-hander Taylor Rogers for $1,525,000; and right-hander Trevor May for $900,000.

