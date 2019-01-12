MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friends and family will say their final goodbyes Saturday to a Marine killed while serving his country.

Twenty-year-old Lance Corporal Riley Kuznia, from Karlstad, was killed on New Year’s Day after being shot in his barracks in Washington D.C.

The Marines report another guard Marine stationed there fired his service weapon, and the bullet hit Kuznia.

A funeral service will be held at the Karlstad High School Gym at 2 p.m., before he is laid to rest.

Family and friends say they will always remember Kuznia’s contagious smile, and selflessness.