RICE, Minn. (AP) — The new mayor of a central Minnesota town was arrested for driving under the influence as he prepared to drive a school bus.

Authorities say Rice Mayor Erik Bonde was taken into custody after police were investigating a report that he had a suspended driver’s license. Officers say Bonde appeared to be intoxicated and they found a container with an alcoholic beverage on the bus.

Police say a breath test showed that Bonde’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit for driving. There were no students on the bus at the time.

Bonde was elected mayor on Nov. 6. Court records show Bonde has a previous drunken driving conviction from 2007 in Crow Wing County.

