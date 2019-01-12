MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says drugs were likely a factor in a deadly crash Friday night in Inver Grove Heights.

The crash happened at about 9:25 p.m. on westbound Highway 62. A Pontiac Grand AM, driven by 25-year-old Anwar Ibrahim Yahia Abdiwahed, had come to a stop on Hwy. 62 just west of Robert Trail.

Soon after, a 2016 Dodge Ram truck driven by 37-year-old Jamey Scott Ralph Strand rear-ended the Pontiac.

One of the passengers in the Pontiac – 29-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed of Minneapolis – was killed. Abdiwahed and a third passenger – both from Minneapolis, were injured. Strand, from Brooklyn Center, was also hurt. All were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

It is not clear which driver is suspected of being under the influence of drugs. The state patrol is investigating.