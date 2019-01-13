MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The day of the next presidential election – Nov. 3, 2020 – may seem like a long way away, but potential candidates are already lining up. One possible candidate is Minnesota’s own Amy Klobuchar.

Some Democratic candidates have already declared they’ll be running. Two of the biggest names so far include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has formed a Presidential Exploratory Committee to begin raising money, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro.

Why so early? Well, it largely has to do with the money. In 2016, Hillary Clinton raised $1.4 billion between direct contributions, party fundraising and political action committees for her run. President Trump raised just under a billion dollars.

When asked if she had to declare her bid soon in order to have a serious run, Sen. Klobuchar replied, “Of course.”

She added, “I am taking my time to talk to my family. They are on board … I am talking to people around me to make the decision.”

The first contest of the presidential season is just over a year away. The Iowa Caucuses are Feb. 3, 2020.