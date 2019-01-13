GORDON, Wis. (WCCO) — Investigators are still looking for any ties between 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the man accused with kidnapping her, 21-year-old Jake Patterson.

Jayme was being held in a remote area in Gordon, Wisconsin – in cabin country – where very few full-time residents live.

The area surrounding the home from which Jayme is believed to have escaped has been blocked off since Thursday. As of Sunday, however, the road is clear.

The home was surrounded by police when they were collecting evidence. From the street, it looks normal.

Several cars and trucks are in the driveway, mostly covered in snow.

On Thursday afternoon, Jayme escaped from the home where she was held. She walked up the road to find help, and that’s when she encountered one of the neighbors out walking her dog.

This is normally a really quiet neighborhood, but it’s now receiving a lot of attention. Lots of cars have driven by the house very slowly. We even talked to one couple who drove 160 miles just to see the house.

Patterson was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of Jayme and the killing of her parents nearly three months ago.

His first court appearance is set for Monday at 3:30 p.m.