MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 73-year-old pedestrian died Monday morning after she was hit by a HINO straight truck in Winona.

Jane Elizabeth Schoewe, of Winona, was crossing southbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 14 at Knopp Valley Drive when she was hit by the truck. Authorities say she was not in a crosswalk.

The truck, driven by a 60-year-old Winona man, was traveling eastbound on Highway 14.

No additional information has been released at this time.