MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gas prices are falling, but that trend at the pump could be slowly coming to an end.

The price of a gallon has dropped by 14 cents over the past month nationally.

In Minnesota, the price has dropped even more, 20 cents, to just over $2 a gallon.

AAA says the price of crude oil has been slowly increasing since the beginning of the year, which will soon start to push up pump prices.