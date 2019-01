Elizabeth Smart: Jayme Closs's Kidnap Ordeal Doesn't Have To 'Define Her Future'One of the few people who would ever be able to understand what kidnapping victim Jayme Closs is going through right now, after spending the last three months in captivity, is Elizabeth Smart, who in 2002 at the age of 14 was kidnapped from her home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Smart was held captive by a married couple in their home for nine months before being rescued.