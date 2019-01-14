MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following a morning of freezing rain and mist in northwestern Minnesota, the State Patrol is cautioning drivers to beware of slick roads during the Monday morning commute.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says that before 8 a.m. troopers already had responded to several reports of crashes and vehicles sliding off-road.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Grabow says roads of particular concern are Highway 75 South near Breckenridge, Highway 59 North near Mahnomen, Highway 87 near Wolf Lake, and Interstate 94 near Dalton.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says there have been several reports of freezing rain and mist Monday morning across northern Minnesota. He says some of the slick spots might be covered by light snow.

Grabow advises anyone driving in northern Minnesota to take it easy Monday morning and be sure to wear a seat belt.