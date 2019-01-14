Filed Under:The Who, Xcel Energy Center
(credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Who are coming to the Twin Cities this summer, and the iconic British rockers will be sharing the stage with a local symphony orchestra.

The Xcel Energy Center says the Who are slated to bring their “Moving On!” tour to St. Paul on Sept. 6. Tickets for the show go on sale for the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Costs have yet to be announced.

According to Rolling Stone, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be performing classic Who songs as well as new material.

They’ll also be accompanied by a local symphony orchestra.

The “Moving On!” tour is slated to hit 29 cities in North America this summer and fall. It starts on May 7 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

