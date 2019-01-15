MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old St. Paul man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wisconsin.

Police say Andrew Ninke was traveling south on Highway 63 near Hayward Monday morning when he lost control of his pickup truck and crossed into the northbound lane, striking a Subaru. The driver of the Subaru, Henry Zietlow was killed, while his passenger, Sarah Risser, was transported to Spooner Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ninke suffered life threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Hayward Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Authorities suspect road conditions may have caused Ninke to lose control of his vehicle, but the crash remains under investigation.