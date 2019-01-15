CBS and the Recording Academy announced earlier today that 15-time GRAMMY Award winner Alicia Keys will fulfill the hosting duties for next month’s 61st annual GRAMMY Awards. This year’s GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) only on CBS.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” said Keys. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going up on February 10th!”

“A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music for good, a role model, and a spokesperson for change, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable GRAMMY Awards.”

Longtime GRAMMY Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich also had glowing words for Keys as he discussed her musical prowess and his high expectations for her as host.

“Alicia is one of those rare artists who melds true musical genius with heartfelt emotional lyrics to create a unique approach to everything she does. We have no doubt that she’ll bring all of that as she guides millions of GRAMMY viewers through what we believe will be a very special show in February,” said Ehrlich.

Tune in on Sunday, February 10th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) for all the excitement of the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.