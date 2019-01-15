MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On the anniversary of the Minneapolis Miracle, Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph celebrated the birth of a baby boy.

The 29-year-old athlete tweeted late Monday night that his son, Henry Tyler, was born.

“Momma is a rock star and little man is doing great!” Rudolph said.

Henry is Rudolph’s third child. In 2016, Rudolph’s wife, Jordan, gave birth to twin girls, Andersyn and Finley.