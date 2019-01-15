Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On the anniversary of the Minneapolis Miracle, Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph celebrated the birth of a baby boy.
The 29-year-old athlete tweeted late Monday night that his son, Henry Tyler, was born.
“Momma is a rock star and little man is doing great!” Rudolph said.
Henry is Rudolph’s third child. In 2016, Rudolph’s wife, Jordan, gave birth to twin girls, Andersyn and Finley.
Hello World! Another Minneapolis Miracle, a year later. Our family grew by one today as we welcomed Henry Tyler! Momma is a rockstar and little man is doing great!! #PartyOf5!! pic.twitter.com/dMlYoFylIv
— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) January 15, 2019