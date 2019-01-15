NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying two armed robbery suspects who entered a Premier Bank in Northfield Tuesday morning and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say two men approached a bank teller just before noon, displaying a semi-automatic handgun and demanding money. After taking the cash, the suspects left the bank on foot.

Authorities describe one of the suspects as a black man in his 30s, standing at approximately 6 feet. He was wearing a black beanie-type hate, black scarf, teal winter jacket, grey sweatpants, white-grey gloves and a high visibility yellow traffic vest. He brandished a black semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, standing at 6 feet. He was wearing a black stocking cap covering his face, a yellow and black safety jacket with reflective striping, black pants, black gloves and carrying a dark solid-colored backpack. Police believe he was also carrying a firearm.

Northfield police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 507-645-4477 or the FBI at 763-569-8000.

Police say not to approach the suspects because they believe them to be armed and dangerous.