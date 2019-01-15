Filed Under:Brooklyn Park, Fatal Pedestrian Cerash, Pedestrian Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 35-year-old man died Monday in the north metro when he walked against a “do not cross” sign and was struck by a car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Patrick Sundance Mark was fatally struck around 5:30 p.m. while walking westward across Brookdale Boulevard at the intersection of Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park.

The car that struck him, a Hyundai Elantra, was going north on the highway. Its driver, 37-year-old Kelly Spring of Maple Grove, was not hurt.

The highway was closed briefly after the crash.

