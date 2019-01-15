MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 60-year-old former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for sexually abusing and threatening to kill his teenage son’s girlfriend.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, David Campbell was sentenced to 57 months in prison, the maximum sentence under Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines. He was found guilty of three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of terroristic threats and one count of stalking.

At the sentencing Monday, Campbell declined to say anything.

An advocate from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office read an impact statement from the victim: “I slipped into a dark place after I reported the situation… I thought about ending my life multiple times… I did think about leaving the case because I didn’t want to have to deal with it… but I realized David wouldn’t be held accountable for his actions. This could happen to other young females out there. I’m glad I found the strength in me to keep fighting this battle.”

The criminal complaint says Bloomington police began investigating after a 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend — Campbell’s son — reported the abuse to their school social worker last week.

The victim, who had been living with the Campbells at various Twin Cities hotels since February, told investigators that the accused bought her lingerie and told her to take photos of herself wearing it with his phone. The complaint says Campbell put the photos in a “safe app.”

Campbell is also accused of sexually assaulting her in at least one hotel room, and in his squad car on multiple occasions while he was on duty.

The victim says Campbell threaten to “shoot her in the head” if she told anyone about his conduct.

Campbell was arrested on Sept. 8 while leaving a Bloomington hotel.