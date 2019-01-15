MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lino Lakes police released surveillance camera footage that shows just how quickly items can be stolen from vehicles.

On Tuesday, the police department posted the video on Facebook that shows a person walking up to a driveway, checking two vehicles and removing property from one of the vehicles.

“It took less than a minute for this person to walk up a driveway, check two vehicles and remove property,” police said. “Please call 911 as soon as safely possible if you notice suspicious activity, people, or vehicles.”

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the video is asked to contact Officer McIntosh at jmcintosh@linolakes.us.