BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — The man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs after killing her parents is now being held on a $5 million cash bail in the Polk County, Wisconsin jail.

The Barron County Sheriff says it was an administrative decision to move Jake Patterson one county over. The sheriff said it was not because of any threats. Court matters will still be held in Barron County.

The 21-year-old made his first appearance in Barron County Court Monday by video conference. He’s is charged with two counts of first degree homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary in Barron County.

He may still be charged in Douglas County if the county attorney there decides that crimes were committed in the Gordon home.

The criminal complaint describes how investigators concluded that Jayme Closs was taken against her will.

It shows Patterson confessing that he somewhat randomly decided she was the one he wanted to kidnap while on his way to work in Barron County just a few weeks before she disappeared.

On that October 15, 2018 night, Patterson says he killed James and Denise Closs with a shotgun before kidnapping Jayme and driving to his Gordon home, passing squad cars on the way. He estimates police got to the house less than a minute after he left.

Jayme’s aunts were at Patterson’s first court appearance Monday, and said they’ll be at every other to make sure justice is served for James and Denise.

Patterson’s dad and uncle were also there, sobbing and holding hands as they left the courtroom.

We're hearing the chilling details about the abduction of Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents in October. The court complaint shows 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson admitted to the crimes. @JamieYuccas reports: pic.twitter.com/Qnakg4juuo — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 15, 2019

On CBS This Morning, Jayme Yuccas shared part of her conversation with Patterson’s attorneys, talking about their plans going forward and if there is any chance that there could be an insanity plea.

“We have to explore all the options and not guilty by mental disease or defect is always an option to look at and we will explore all of those,” attorney Charlie Glynn said.

Mental health is a topic a lot of people are addressing from several fronts, regardless of his plea. In figuring out what happened to Patterson that led him down this path, all of the resources available to Jayme in her healing process and the community as a whole.

A benefit for Jayme, called “Jayme’s Hope”, is scheduled for March 17 in Manitowac, Wisconsin.