MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mike Max has been named sports director at WCCO-TV, as announced by Kari Patey, news director of WCCO. The announcement comes after longtime sports director Mark Rosen retired following 50 years at the television station.

“At WCCO we are proud to have a hardworking team full of talent, experience and enthusiasm. When filling the sports director position, we did not have to look far. Mike Max has been a proven leader in both our sports department and newsroom,” said Patey.

A native of Gaylord, Minn., Max is no stranger to Minnesota sports. Following an internship at WCCO, he was hired as a sports producer and, soon after, as a reporter. After a break to host “Sports Connection” on CBS-owned Midwest Sports Channel from 1994-2005, Max returned to WCCO-TV in 2005 as a sports reporter and anchor. Beyond television, Max hosts “Sports To The Max” on WCCO Radio.

In his time at WCCO-TV, Max has covered some of Minnesota’s most memorable sports stories, including Super Bowl LII, the Final Four and several World Series. Max has a special affinity for local teams, including high school sports and the outdoors.

Mike Max had this to say about his promotion: “I grew up on WCCO and am honored to lead a part of its legacy with some of the finest people who work in television for one of the finest television stations in the country.”