MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People in Duluth came together Monday night to honor a K-9 killed in the line of duty.

This procession was for Haas, a police dog who was fatally shot Sunday night.

Police squad cars transported the animal down Grand Avenue.

Haas was killed when police responded to a report of a domestic assault.

After an hour of negotiations, officers say a man started shooting at them from inside a house.

Officers returned fire, killing the man.

Paramedics took one officer to the hospital and released him, but Haas did not survive.

Haas was three years old.