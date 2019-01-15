Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People in Duluth came together Monday night to honor a K-9 killed in the line of duty.
This procession was for Haas, a police dog who was fatally shot Sunday night.
Police squad cars transported the animal down Grand Avenue.
Haas was killed when police responded to a report of a domestic assault.
After an hour of negotiations, officers say a man started shooting at them from inside a house.
Officers returned fire, killing the man.
Paramedics took one officer to the hospital and released him, but Haas did not survive.
Haas was three years old.