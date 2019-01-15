MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Science Museum of Minnesota says it’s opening its doors Tuesday to offer some free entertainment for government workers furloughed by the on-going shutdown.

The popular St. Paul museum announced Tuesday morning that any furloughed government employee will get free admonition to the museum and its Omnitheater for themselves and up to three guests.

“We know that this lengthy government shutdown is challenging for federal employees on many levels,” said Alison Rempel Brown, president and CEO of the Science Museum of Minnesota, in a press release. “We hope that our small gesture will provide them a little relief in the midst of the stress of being furloughed for an extended period of time.”

To get into the museum, furloughed workers will just have to present a valid government ID at the box office.

The museum, which sits along St. Paul’s riverfront, opens at 9:30 a.m.