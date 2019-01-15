MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Trump’s nominee for attorney general was in the hot seat today.

William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but he wasn’t the only one in the national spotlight.

Three members of the committee are considering a run for the White House, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

William Barr also held the job of attorney general under President George H.W. Bush in the 1990s, but the stakes this time could not be higher.

Barr would oversee the investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller into alleged collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia.

Barr stressed he would be independent and not interfere in the Mueller probe.

“I believe the Russians interfered or attempted to interfere with the election and I think we have to get to the bottom of it,” Barr said.

He added, “I feel that I am in a position in life were I can do the right thing and not really care about the consequences.”

Three of the Senate Judiciary Committee members — Senators Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris and Corey Booker — who questioned Barr are exploring a run for president. Sen. Klobuchar focused on border security and the shutdown, but also asked the attorney general nominee what he would do if he was confronted by a Watergate-like situation wherein the president might direct him to do something he felt was not legal.

“If the president directs an attorney general to do something that is contrary to the law, the attorney general has to step down. It’s that simple,” Barr said.