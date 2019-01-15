MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the community is inspired by the courage of 13-year-old Jayme Closs. Now that she is home, they can heal together.

Closs escaped last week after being held against her will for 88 days.

Jake Patterson says he killed James and Denise Closs with a shotgun before kidnapping their daughter on October 15 in Barron, Wisconsin. He hid her in his home in Gordon. He faces murder, kidnapping and other charges in Barron County, but is now being held at the Polk County Jail.

A criminal complaint says he chose Closs as his victim after seeing her get on a school bus.

Fitzgerald says the case was emotional for everyone who worked it, but Closs’ will and courage will help them begin to heal.

“She has just built this community up, and I’ve always said this community can do anything and no we just proved it,” Fitzgerald said.

He says Closs is a hero in the eyes of all 79 people for different agencies who spent 88 days searching and hoping for her safe return.

“The will of a 13-year-old girl is really what’s going to carry us,” Fitzgerald said.

He says Closs’ strong will is what drives then community of Barron. Fitzgerald says the uncertainty of the case has drawn people closer.

“Our neighbors … have helped neighbor and have paid attention now to other neighbors, and got to know their neighbors they this case, and we’ll only build a stronger community from this,” he said.

For now, Fitzgerald says whatever Closs wants, the community will make it happen.

“Just to see that smile, it was 15 minutes of my life but it’s probably one of the best 15 minutes I’ve ever had in my life,” he said.

Fitzgerald says he got his wish now that Closs is home. For him to be able to meet her surrounded by family is a blessing.

“I was just lucky enough to be one of those people that got to sit in the same room with her and thank her for what she did, and just see that smile on her face,” he said.

It is a smile they never gave up hope they would see again, and a symbol of that hope remains standing for the entire community to see in the form of a Christmas tree in the Barron County Justice Center.

“There were mornings I came out there and saw those lights, you saw Jayme’s name, saw the hope ornaments, and yeah, [the tree is] going to stay there for a while,” he said.

Fitzgerald says the community will come out of this wiser and stronger.