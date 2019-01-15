MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old man with multiple felony warrants is in jail after leading Chisago County authorities on a pursuit Tuesday.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the incident began with reported “gas drive off” from a Holiday Gas Station in North Branch. A deputy in the area then observed a vehicle matching the description heading northbound on I-35 just north of North Branch.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the suspect accelerated at a high rate of speed. At one point during the pursuit, the suspect turned off all his vehicle lights and the deputy made the decision to cancel the pursuit. However, the deputy saw the suspect exiting I-35 in Pine City.

When the deputy followed, the suspect rammed him with his vehicle in the front driver-side portion of the squad. The pursuit began again on northbound I-35.

The vehicle pursuit ended when stop sticks were successfully deployed and a PIT maneuver was used, stopping the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect was later taken down to the ground by a K9 and deputies were able to take him into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Timothy Lee Olson. He was later cleared at the hospital and booked into Chisago County Jail. In addition to having three felony warrants, Olson is charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, fleeing on foot, obstruction with force and driving after revocation.