Filed Under:Chisago County Sheriff's Office, K-9 Officers, Local TV, North Branch, North Branch Police, Striker

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A K-9 officer with the Chisago County Sheriff’s department was a hero for the second time in a matter of two weeks.

Deputies chased a man with three felony warrants in North Branch early Tuesday morning. North Branch police officers eventually stopped the vehicle using a PIT maneuver.

k 9 officer striker Striker Strikes Again! Chisago Co. K 9 Chases Down 2nd Suspect In 2 Weeks

(credit: CBS)

A man got out and ran, and that was when K-9 Striker chased the man down and tackled him to the ground. Deputies took the man into custody.

Earlier this month, Striker zig-zagged through four miles of snow while chasing down a suspect to the front door of a house.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.