MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A K-9 officer with the Chisago County Sheriff’s department was a hero for the second time in a matter of two weeks.

Deputies chased a man with three felony warrants in North Branch early Tuesday morning. North Branch police officers eventually stopped the vehicle using a PIT maneuver.

A man got out and ran, and that was when K-9 Striker chased the man down and tackled him to the ground. Deputies took the man into custody.

Earlier this month, Striker zig-zagged through four miles of snow while chasing down a suspect to the front door of a house.