MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This is the time of year when many people decide to declutter. But a new survey shows why people tend to hang on to certain things.

According to the study from Porch, the No. 1 reason given for keeping something: I might need it. That’s followed by things bringing back good memories, liking to look at it, it was expensive, or it came from a family member.

The survey also found the top items kept include knickknacks or other décor, holiday decorations, clothing and documents. The survey found that nearly 20 percent of Millennials and Generation Xers are holding on to their DVD collections.

Research has previously found that clutter can cause stress.