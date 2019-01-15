  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gary Kubiak, Minnesota Vikings
(credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Gary Kubiak as an assistant head coach and offensive adviser, a big bump in experience for Mike Zimmer’s turned-over staff.

The Vikings announced the move on Monday night.

Kubiak spent the last two seasons as a senior personnel adviser with the Denver Broncos after stepping down as their head coach due to health concerns. Zimmer picked Kevin Stefanski to be his offensive coordinator, his first time in that role.

The 57-year-old Kubiak has 10 seasons as a head coach on his NFL resume, eight with the Houston Texans (2006-13) and two with the Broncos (2015-16). They won the Super Bowl in his first year. Kubiak also has been an offensive coordinator for 12 seasons, most recently in 2014 with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Vikings also hired his son, Klint Kubiak, as quarterbacks coach and Brian Pariani as tight ends coach. This will be the 23rd year in the last 26 in which Pariani has worked with Gary Kubiak. Klint Kubiak was on Denver’s staff the last three seasons.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.