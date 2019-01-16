  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Fridley, Shooting
Tamarr Long (left) and Travon Wallace (credit: Anoka County)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men are facing charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager last week in the north metro.

The Anoka County Attorney’s Office says Travon Wallace, of Fridley, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Keimonte White, of Minneapolis.

Twenty-year-old Tamarr Long, of Fridley, is charged with aiding an offender.

According to a criminal complaint, White died on Jan. 10 after being shot on the 6100 block of 5th Street Northeast in Fridley.

White was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that Long gave Wallace a gun, which Wallace used to shoot White. The teenager was in a minivan with friends, about to give Wallace a ride, when the shooting happened.

If convicted of the murder charge, Wallace faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

As for Long, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars for the aiding an offender charge.

Comments
  1. Kevin Ol says:
    January 16, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Another example of a culture of violence. Execute them both and set an example.

    Reply Report comment

