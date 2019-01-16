Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo showcases champion cowboys from around the United States competing in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding or bull riding, while the ladies will be vying for the championship title in barrel racing. The top two in each event will return for a second time to go head-to-head to determine the night’s champion.



Before the rodeo each night beginning at 6 p.m., fans are invited to come early and partake in the interactive activities for all ages including pony rides, all access meet-and-greets with cowboys and entertainers, hopping in the clown’s barrel for photos, sitting on Silver Dollar the LIVE bull in the bucking chutes, or getting up close and personal with the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo animal superstars.

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo will feature Whiplash The Cowboy Monkey, Professional Rodeo Comedy Act of the Year John Harrison, and trick and Roman rider Dusti Dickerson.

January 25 and 26 / 7:30 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.

