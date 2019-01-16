ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Carolyn Koppel teaches at Beth El Aleph Preschool in St. Louis Park.

She has worked with 2-year-olds for over 30 years. That alone may deserve an award, but she does way more to make them feel safe and at home after mom or dad drops them off.

Every day, the amount of energy and dedication Carolyn brings to her classroom never ceases.

“It’s been beautiful to be with the children and letting them show their honesty to you and they love the natural things we’re given in life and it’s just beautiful,” she said.

Her toddlers come into her classroom young, so there is a lot to learn.

“We teach colors, shapes, science, anything with social culture, the love for friendships and how to make friends,” she said.

When her students leave her at the end of the year, she notices growth.

“I see building of friendships, confidence, being able to leave parents and knowing they’re safe and happy,” she said.

Her students are well-behaved, and she has a secret.

“Love,” she said. “I think giving love and listening and hugging and being there for them, I think that makes it the best thing.”