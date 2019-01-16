MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Iconic guitarist Carlos Santana is celebrating two momentous career anniversaries on a North American tour that has a stop in Minnesota this summer.

On Wednesday, Live Nation announced Carlos Santana – along with special guests, The Doobie Brothers – will be kicking off the tour beginning on June 22.

The “Supernatural Now” tour celebrates both the 20th anniversary of the multiple Grammy-winning “Supernatural” album and the 50th anniversary of his performance at Woodstock in 1969.

“Both were monumental moments in my life. Woodstock and Supernatural took me to places I never dreamed were possible. I embraced those incredible moments in my life with all my heart. Both were supreme lessons in maintaining focus, heart and integrity in every step every day and to strive to better oneself with a high standard on and off the stage,” Santana said.

The tour makes a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, August 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.