MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are looking for a suspect who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from a U.S. Bank inside the IDS Center.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the downtown branch. Police say the suspect was alone and fled on foot after demanding money.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 40s with dreadlocks, He was wearing a black puffy coat and a black beanie-style hat.

The Minneapolis Police Department is working with the FBI.

