MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in the shooting death of a Twin Cities activist.

Jurors in Hennepin County returned a guilty verdict Tuesday on a second-degree unintentional murder charge in the death of 33-year-old Tyrone Williams. Prosecutors say Williams and the defendant, 28-year-old , knew each other and had argued in the days before the victim was fatally shot last April outside his mother’s house in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports Williams organized and marched against the police killings of black men and in solidarity with Dakota Access Pipeline protesters. Some of the people who marched with him sat with Williams’ family in court.

Strickland-Green will be sentenced next month.

