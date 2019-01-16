MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools officials say no one is injured after gunshots were fired into North High School early Wednesday afternoon.

According to school officials, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. when gunshots were fired from the sidewalk west of the intersection of 15th Avenue and Irving Avenue. The gunfire went into North High School near the front entrance of the school.

Officials say the building is secure and the students and staff are safe.

Police say they responded to the school after the report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter activation. When officers arrived, a search of the area was unsuccessful and there were no arrests.

Police say evidence was collected for future analysis.

“Our staff is supporting students in dealing with this incident. We appreciate your patience as we work to get more information,” school officials said.

Minneapolis police along with school safety and security staff are at the high school providing support during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota. All tips are anonymous and anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial award.