MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Monday evening.

According to authorities, the man was shot Monday night in the alley behind 440 West University Avenue. He was taken to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle and died Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 29-year-old Devon McClellan of St. Paul.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call 651-266-5650.

No one has been arrested in this case.