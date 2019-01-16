  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Devon McClellan, Fatal Shooting, St. Paul
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Monday evening.

According to authorities, the man was shot Monday night in the alley behind 440 West University Avenue. He was taken to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle and died Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 29-year-old Devon McClellan of St. Paul.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call 651-266-5650.

No one has been arrested in this case. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.