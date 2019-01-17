MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Highway 610 westbound in Maple Grove closed Thursday morning following a fatal crash involving a teenager.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 19-year-old from Dayton was killed around 3:30 a.m. when a Ford Taurus slammed into a bridge abutment at the intersection of Hemlock Lane and burst into flames.

The teen was the only person in the car.

As of 7 a.m., the westbound lanes of the highway remain closed between Interstate 94 and Zachary Lane.

Commuters will have to find another way to work.