MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been exactly one week since Jayme Closs saved herself. After 88 days, the 13 year old broke free from captivity.

Jacob Patterson, 21, confessed to killing Jayme’s parents in Barron, Wisconsin, then kidnapping her and holding her captive in his Gordon, Wisconsin home until her courageous escape.

WCCO-TV combed through the 30-minute long 911 call made by the people who helped Jayme.

Jeanne Nutter was walking her dog when Jayme approached her asking for help. Jeanne wanted to get Jayme quickly away from the street, so she sought help at the home of her neighbors — Kristin and Peter Kasinskas. Kristin called 911 and said Jayme Closs was in her home. They used a landline since cell service is spotty.

The dispatcher asked if she was sure. Kristin replied, “Yes, I 100 percent think it’s her.”

From the beginning, you can hear the emotion as they huddled together inside the Kasinskas family living room

Jeanne: Jayme, do you know when he’s going to come back? [To Operator] She thought he was going to come back home around midnight.

Dispatcher: Who is going to come back?

Jeanne: His name is Jake Patterson. Jake Thomas Patterson, she says, and apparently his house is two doors down from our cabin.

Through it all, you hear retired social worker Jeanne and the Kasinskas family doing what they can to keep Jayme calm. Jeanne’s dog Henry jumps on Jayme’s lap. Jeanne says to Jayme, “Why don’t you hang on to him Jayme. It may be good for you to pet a dog.”

The 911 operator coordinated with officers to pinpoint the home where Patterson lived.

Jeanne: So we’re kind of scared because he might come.

Dispatcher: Yep.

Jeanne: If the cops could get here soon?

Dispatcher: I have many deputies heading that way. I’m going to keep you on the line.

The dispatcher then tells Jeanne to make sure all the doors are locked. And through all the tension, it’s Jeanne’s dog Henry who provides some relief.

Jeanne: I can hardly breathe actually.

Dispatcher: Yep, no, I understand.

Jeanne: Whoa, my dog just got on her lap [laughs]!

Thirty minutes after the call began, help arrives, and Jayme Closs is safe at last. Once deputies are in the house, Jeanne hangs up the phone.

The 911 dispatcher thanked Jeanne and the Kasinskas for keeping Jayme calm. They thanked her for her calm direction.