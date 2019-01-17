MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A legislative auditor is reporting a major failure by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to cooperate with a data breach investigation.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports that James Nobles, the Legislative Auditor for the State of Minnesota, says it’s the first time in 35 years that he has had to issue a subpoena. He issued to the DPS as part of an investigation into a data breach.

Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, Republican Lead on the House Transportation Finance and Policy Division, issued the following statement.

“It is astonishing that the Department of Public Safety refused information requests of our nonpartisan legislative auditor, and had to be subpoenaed in order to cooperate – the first time in 35 years the auditor has had to subpoena an agency. In the interest of full transparency, I urge Governor Walz to instruct his department to cooperate with Auditor Nobles and his team so we can begin to learn why this breach occurred and how we can prevent future data breaches moving forward,” Torkelson said.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that MNLARS — Minnesota’s computerized vehicle licensing system — accidentally released private information of 1,500 drivers.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety later sent letters to 1,500 people, telling them that information they may have wanted to keep private was shared with three companies. The firms were identified as Experian, Polk and Safety First. All of them use vehicle data to administer safety recalls from automakers.

