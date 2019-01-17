MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former middle school teacher in the north metro is accused of coercing a teenage former student into making pornographic videos with the promise that he could sell them to “contacts” for thousands of dollars.

Daniel Laskowski, 32, of Maple Grove, is charged two counts of criminal sexual conduct and two counts of using a minor in a pornographic work, documents filed in Hennepin County show. Additionally, police say they are investigating him in connection to other victims whom he allegedly contacted about recording similar videos.

The charges against Laskowski stem from accusations earlier this month from one of his former students, whom he taught in sixth grade and coached in football during seventh and eighth grade. The victim told police that Laskowski was like a father figure to him.

Laskowski was a social studies teacher and football coach at Columbia Academy in Columbia Heights, school records show. He resigned in 2017.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said Laskowski contacted him on Snapchat over the summer, not long before the victim’s 16th birthday. Laskowski allegedly told the teen that the two of them could make $250,000 by recording a pornographic video and sending it his “contacts” in Europe.

The teen told police he was in need of money and agreed to meet with Laskowski, who promised to split the money with him.

After the video was made, Laskowski told the teen that his contacts liked it, but they couldn’t pay him for it because there was music playing the background. The two recorded another video, and Laskowski later told the teen that the second recording was also rejected.

Earlier this month, Laskowski tried to make a third video with the victim. This time, the teenager called police, and set up a sting in which the teen messaged Laskowski on Snapchat in front of officers. During the Snapchat conversation, Laskowski tried to set up a meeting with the victim and referenced the past videos.

Police arrested Laskowski and seized his electronics, which are undergoing analysis. Laskowski is currently in the Hennepin County Jail, with his bail set at $500,000. His first court appearance is slated for Thursday.

If convicted of the criminal sexual conduct charges, he faces decades in prison.