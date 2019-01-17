MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Will Maya Moore return to the Minnesota Lynx? It appears her future is up in the air.

WCCO’s Mike Max reported Wednesday that Moore was considering not returning next season. Max said she might retire, or take a year off, or even ask to be traded.

On Thursday, Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said, “We have been in close contact with Maya Moore and together, are deciding the best way to approach next season.”

Max reported that the situation has been complicated.