MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A wide variety of RXBAR flavors have been voluntarily recalled due to peanut allergy concerns.

The company says undeclared peanuts came from an ingredient supplied by a third party.

According to a press release, the recall impacts bars with a ‘best by’ date ranging between Jan. 14, 2019, to Oct. 19, 2019.

Below are the RXBAR products impacted by the recall:

RXBAR: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Pumpkin Spice

RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast, Chocolate Chip

If you’re not allergic to peanuts — don’t worry about the recall.

To learn more, click here.