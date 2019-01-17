Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A wide variety of RXBAR flavors have been voluntarily recalled due to peanut allergy concerns.
The company says undeclared peanuts came from an ingredient supplied by a third party.
According to a press release, the recall impacts bars with a ‘best by’ date ranging between Jan. 14, 2019, to Oct. 19, 2019.
Below are the RXBAR products impacted by the recall:
RXBAR: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Pumpkin Spice
RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast, Chocolate Chip
If you’re not allergic to peanuts — don’t worry about the recall.
