MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While much of Minnesota remains snow-starved during this unusually warm January, a system tracking toward southwestern Minnesota looks to drop 2 to 6 inches of snow on the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for counties south of the Upper Minnesota River Valley. The snow looks to start falling early in the morning Friday and continue until late in the night as the system moves east along the Interstate 90 corridor.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says snowfall totals look to be between 2 to 6 inches, with the higher totals stacking up in extreme southwestern Minnesota. Drivers should expect slippery, snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

Expect a few inches of snow to cause slippery roads and slow travel on Friday in southwest and southern Minnesota. A winter weather advisory is in effect. The snow will begin Friday morning, and end late Friday evening. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/iJIK4i6W5K — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 17, 2019

As for the Twin Cities, don’t expect any snow Friday. However, it will be cold.

A blast of arctic air is expected to descend on the state Friday, dropping temperatures below average. Expect subzero temperatures in northern Minnesota and frigid wind chills across the state.

The arctic Canadian cold looks to last through the weekend, but it doesn’t appear like it’ll be as cold as previously expected. Earlier in the week, it looked liked the Twin Cities would see its first subzero temperature reading of the year. Now, however, temperatures look like they’ll stay in the single digits.

The record latest subzero temperature reading in the Twin Cities is Jan. 18, set in 2002 and matched in 2012. That record looks to broken this year, as it’s yet unclear when the metro area will see the mercury drop below zero.

The next chance of snow looks to come Monday night.