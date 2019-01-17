MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputy will not be charged for shooting and wounding a man during a stand-off in Crystal, according to the county attorney’s office.

The incident happened in May 2018 on the 3600 block of Colorado Avenue North. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Crystal police responded to serve an order of protection against an adult male for danger of domestic abuse. The court order required the man be removed from the residence.

When authorities attempted to remove him, the man grabbed a knife and locked himself in a bathroom.

After more than two hours of negotiations, they made entry and attempted several times to use a Taser on the man. They were not successful, and a sheriff’s deputy shot the man.

The suspect was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities with the BCA recovered a knife at the scene.

On Thursday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Deputy Allen Magelssen will not be charged in the shooting.

“I am relieved that Mr. Hollins survived the shooting,” Freeman said. “However, the thorough investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed that the Sheriff’s deputies had few options. They were there to serve an Order for Protection upon Mr. Hollins requested by his girlfriend. That requires the officers to escort him from the home he shared with the woman in order to protect her and her children. When he repeatedly refused, officers unsuccessfully tried non-lethal force and Deputy Magelssen determined that he and another deputy were in danger of great bodily harm, so the use of deadly force was justified.”

