Filed Under:GOP, Income Tax, Republicans, Taxes, Tony Evers, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are proposing a 10 percent income tax cut similar to what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he wants.

Republicans unveiled their plan Thursday. Evers campaigned on paying for an income tax cut by reducing a corporate tax cut program by about $340 million.

But Republicans don’t want to do that. Instead, they would pay for it using a budget surplus.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the plan keeps Evers’ campaign promise without jeopardizing the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit program Republicans enacted under former Gov. Scott Walker.

