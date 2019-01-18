MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Stephen King and other high-profile writers are heading to the Twin Cities this spring for a weekend book festival that promises to be the state’s largest celebration of “readers, writers and great books.”

The Loft Literary Center announced Thursday that it’s putting on the inaugural Wordplay festival, which is slated for May 11 and May 12.

High-profile, award-winning authors attending the festival include Stephen King, Jamaica Kincaid and Amy Tan, as well as locally-based literary titans such as Marlon James and Nora McInerny. There’ll also be writers across a range of genres, from cookbooks to poetry.

According to a press release, the festival will take place in Minneapolis’ Mill City neighborhood, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. On the night of May 11, there’ll also be a “Lit Crawl” around Uptown’s Lyn-Lake area.

Registration for the festival starts on March 15 for the general public. It’ll cost $10 for the initial entry wristband, with increased levels of access for those who pay more. Organizers say the festival will include readings and workshops with authors, as well as other “special experiences.” The street festival will be free for kids 17 and younger.

Die-hard Stephen King fans can also buy tickets to see him perform with his band, the Rock Bottom Remainders, which features several other festival authors. The concert is slated for May 10 at First Avenue. Tickets will go for $40.

For more information on the festival, including a full list of attending authors, click here.