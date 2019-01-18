School Closings:Several schools are closed as significant snow is expected for southwestern Minnesota.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grand Marais, Minnesota, Seth Jeffs, South Dakota

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — A company tied to a man who led a polygamous sect’s South Dakota compound has purchased about 40 acres of land in northern Minnesota.

Seth Jeffs is listed as registered agent for the company that acquired land west of the Lake Superior town of Grand Marais. Cook County officials said Friday the property was transferred in August.

Jeffs is the brother of Warren Jeffs, imprisoned leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Seth Jeffs led the sect’s South Dakota Black Hills compound, which has raised concerns among nearby landowners.

Seth Jeffs took a plea deal in a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud case in 2016.

Jeffs applied to build a 5,760-square-foot building on the Minnesota land. He didn’t respond to an email from The Associated Press.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.