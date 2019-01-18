School Closings:Several schools are closed as significant snow is expected for southwestern Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Heavy snow is expected to fall Friday in southern Minnesota. While the Twin Cities won’t likely see more than a dusting, some areas in southwestern Minnesota could see up to 10 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for several counties south of the Minnesota River Valley. The warning is set to last until 10 p.m.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says southwestern Minnesota and much of extreme southern Minnesota, along the Interstate 90 corridor, could see anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Some areas could even see as much as 10 inches, Brickman says.

Drivers in the winter storm warning area should beware of slippery roads and reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Both the morning and evening commutes could be affected.

Already, schools in the area have cancelled or delayed Friday classes.

In the early afternoon, snowflakes could fall in the Twin Cities, Brickman says. The snow isn’t expected to be much more than a dusting, but there could be more measurable snow (1 to 2 inches) in the southwest corner of the metro.

As the snow moves over Minnesota, temperatures will drops, as arctic air descends on the state.

The early morning hours already brought subzero temperatures to extreme northern Minnesota, where a wind chill advisory is in effect until noon.

After the storm, subzero temperatures could also register in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Brickman says that if snow falls in the metro area, it could create conditions for the metro to see its first subzero temperatures of the season.

