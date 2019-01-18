School Closings:Several schools are closed as significant snow is expected for southwestern Minnesota.
(CNN) — Looking for a dose of instant sunshine to help you through the winter? This latest deal out of Italy could be just the warm jolt of vitamin D you need.

As of right now, you can buy a house on southern Italy’s beautiful island of Sicily for less than the cost of an espresso.

Sambuca, a hilltop town with views over the Mediterranean island and nearby beaches, has placed dozens of dwellings on the market for €1, or just over a dollar.

The deal is aimed at reviving a community that, like many other rural spots in Italy, has suffered from depopulation in recent years as residents move to bigger cities.

It’s not the first Italian town to lure in outsiders with tempting offers but, say local officials, Sambuca is scrapping red tape to make sure anyone interested can more or less make their purchase right away.

