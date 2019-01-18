School Closings:Several schools are closed as significant snow is expected for southwestern Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shakopee police say a high school student could face charges after he brought in a “fake, simulated explosive device” into the school earlier this week.

According to police, the Shakopee Fire Department and police quarantined a small area of the high school Monday after a student brought in a fake explosive device.

Police say the student admitted to making the fake device himself and that he had no intention of doing anything with it.

“However, our department chose to take every precaution. Having consulted with experts and based on the device’s size (approximately 2 inches), we confiscated the device and quarantined it in an administrative office until authorities confirmed it was non-functioning and removed it,” police said.

The student was then removed from the school and is anticipated to be charged appropriately, police said.

